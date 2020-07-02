24

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ reportedly confirmed for comeback at the end of July

According to media outlet reports on July 3, rookie boy group ATEEZ have recently confirmed their comeback time frame for the end of July. 

Back on July 2, the boy group garnered curiosity from fans with a mysterious teaser poster. Now, media insiders say that ATEEZ will be releasing their new album by the end of July - their first music release in approximately 5 months since 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'. 

Meanwhile, ATEEZ most recently greeted fans during CJ ENM's 'K:CONTACT 2020 Summer', putting on a fantastic ending stage for the festivities. 

