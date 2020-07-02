Enraged fans bring a protest truck in front of the Big Hit Entertainment Building

Fans are enraged at Big Hit Entertainment and have sent a protest truck to stand in front of the company building.

On June 29th, Big Hit Entertainment posted an update of their legal proceedings against the netizens of malicious activities.

However, some fans of the group BTS were angered by the sluggish response of its agency Big Hit Entertainment (hereinafter Big Hit) to the malicious commenters and the same announcement posted pertaining to the legal matters.





The fans who could not wait any longer for Big Hit's response gathered together and staged a truck protest.

The protesting truck is parked right outside of the company building and shows slides with lines stating "Have you tried to understand fans and tried to communicate with fans????", "Who have you communicated with?", "We are demanding quick feedback and the release of detailed disclosure of the process and results of the charges."



On the banner, right underneath the screen, the quote reads "Incompetent Big Hit protect your artists. Allow the third round of charges."





Big Hit has responded and revealed through Weverse that they are currently taking legal procedures.

However, the fans are claiming that many haters are still active without receiving any legal punishments despite the reports and appeals made by the fans. Thus, the fans have planned this protest hoping to bring a difference to the situation.





Netizens commented:

"Good job with the protesting truck!"

"I'm tired of this. The fans have been constantly requesting for all the haters to be sued."



"Why can't all the haters that harass the members be sued? isn't this what this truck is trying to say?"



"I think this truck is a good idea if it gets Big Hit moving. The haters get sued and the members are left alone. Everyone's happy. The end."

