OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi reveal official image film & logo

OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi have revealed an official image film and logo.



In the image film above, Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Dong Han, Kim Yo Han, and Kang Suk Hwa strut their stuff in black-and-white suits in a chic office. WEi also released their official logo below. WEi were previously just known as OUI Entertainment's new boy group.



