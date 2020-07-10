3

OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi reveal official image film & logo

OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi have revealed an official image film and logo.

In the image film above, Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Dong Han, Kim Yo Han, and Kang Suk Hwa strut their stuff in black-and-white suits in a chic office. WEi also released their official logo below. WEi were previously just known as OUI Entertainment's new boy group.

Stay tuned for updates on WEi, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

kxk5,591 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I thought they would add junseo and yongha to the lineup when 1the9 disbands but I guess not? either way this is exciting Im looking forward to their debut!

0

princesspop100 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Wow I cant wait

