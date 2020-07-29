BLACKPINK score a triple crown on 'Show Champion' with 'How You Like That'

On July 29, MBC every1's 'Show Champion' aired a 'Summer Vacation' special episode featuring a medley of memorable past summer hits by BTS, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT Dream, SF9, Oh My Girl, etc!

The 1st place nominees for this week included BLACKPINK with "How You Like That", Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi wit "Monster", EXO-SC with "10 Million Views", GFriend with "Apple", and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria". In the end, the 'Champion Song' went to the ladies of BLACKPINK, marking the group's official triple crown win with their comeback single on 'Show Champion'!

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Blinks!