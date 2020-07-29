Main Dancer Reactions to Kang Ho-dong's Dancing





Comedian and former ssireum wrestler, Kang Ho-dong, recently started a dance project with Super Junior’s Shindong and formed the unit, TTXQ. Ho-dong stated that dance to him was always a thirst, and he wanted to challenge himself with learning how to dance. Shindong asked him what his goal in dancing was, and Ho-dong answered by explaining that he wished to do an opening performance and rock the stage at a Korean Idol Dancing show.

Ho-dong was proud to show that he practiced EXO’s legendary Growl choreography on his own, but quickly realized that he jumped into learning a difficult dance without having learned the basic skills of dance. Shindong then Dong’s Guide to Dance includes four main lessons: 1. Bounce Up & Down, 2. Steps, 3. Wave, and 4. Facial Expressions.

EXO’s Don’t Mess Up My Tempo was used as an example for Up & Down Bouncing as well as side-step skills.

TWICE’s Dance the Night Away was used as an example for perfect arm wave skills.

Shindong analyzed the lyrics to Growl with Ho-dong to help him learn the powerful expressions required to perform EXO choreography. After Ho-dong finally mastered the Growl choreography, Shindong helped him film a practice video as the trainee, EXO-Large-K, and sent it to different main dancers of established idol groups for their feedback.

EXO’s Kai

Kai stated that his initial reaction was shock from seeing Ho-dong’s silhouette. After watching, he was surprised at how well Ho-dong performed. He praised him for having accurate rhythm and neat movements. Kai called him a genius for being able to dance Growl as a first-time trainee. However, he also said that Ho-dong’s video was funny because his hat looked like a piece of seaweed on a rice ball.

EXO-SC

Sehun and Chanyeol praised Ho-dong for having good facial expressions and making the viewers happier as they watched him dance. Sehun was amazed that Ho-dong was able to capture all the key elements and perform a smooth wave. Still, Sehun advised Ho-dong to start with easier dances before moving on to Growl, and Chanyeol even joked that even seven years later, he still found Growl difficult, and couldn’t dance properly with the right vibe.

TVXQ’s Yunho

Yunho stated that Ho-dong’s dancing was good, but not perfect. He said that it was hard to judge from the video, but that Ho-dong definitely had potential for dancing.

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

Eunhyuk stated that he couldn’t watch it until the end, and when prompted for further explanation by Shindong, Eunhyuk added that it looked like a touching dance a man prepared for the first time, but was dancing it at Star King, a variety show Eunhyuk used to participate on with Ho-dong. Lee Soo-man also joked that though Ho-dong was good, it would cost too much money to feed him while training him, so preparing for his debut would not be a financially smart decision.

After mastering Growl, TTXQ took on the challenge of learning a girl group dance. Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Irene personally taught Ho-dong the choreography to Monster. Next Saturday, Kim Jong-kook, OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee and Mimi, and WINNER’s Mino and Seungyoon will be reacting to TTXQ’s version of Monster!