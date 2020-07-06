BLACKPINK, Bloo, and Zico ft. Rain top Instiz chart for the first week of July 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of July (June 29 - July 5) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 29,878 Points









2. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 17,274 Points









3. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 11,553 Points









4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 11,094 Points









5. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 10,737 Points









6. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 8,437 Points









7. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 8,262 Points









8. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 7,902 Points









9. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 7,873 Points









10. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 7,510 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

