ATEEZ dropped new teaser images for individual members.

On July 25 at 12 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled the 'Inception' version teaser images for Wooyoung and Jongho. For every member, two images were revealed to highlight the semi-formal suit concept.

The group has been dropping different conceptual teasers, two members at a time. Previously, San and Mingi were featured in 'Thanxx' version teaser images.

Which track are you more excited for?