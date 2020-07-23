Rachel and Jinsol rock the summer vibe in their teaser photos for 'Hello Summer'

April's Rachel and Jinsol are rocking the summer vibe in the teaser images that were recently released. With colorful and vibrant summer outfits, the girls are ready to say 'Hello Summer'.



April has been consistently releasing various teasers such as their story film and teaser images after they announced their comeback. This time they released the teaser photos for Rachel and Jinsol. The girls are enjoying the summer as Jinsol sits at the edge of a swimming pool dipping her feet in the cool water and Rachel enjoys a cool fruity drink.



April's special summer album 'Hello Summer' will officially be released on July 29 KST. So stay tuned for more updates!

