Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

3YE are ready to march in 'Yessir' dance practice video

3YE have dropped their dance practice video for "Yessir"!

In the dance practice video, the 3YE members and their dancers are ready to march as they go over their choreography. "Yessir" is the title song of the trio's first mini album 'Triangle'.

Check out 3YE's "Yessir" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed them!

