Super Junior's Yesung shocks everyone by revealing that he eats dinner less than 5 times a year

Super Junior's Yesung shocked everyone on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' with his diet regimen.



On June 13th episode of 'Amazing Saturday-DoReMi Market', Super Junior KRY made a guest appearance to promote their first mini-album 'When We Were Us'. Show host Boom asked, "I heard Yesung was worried about what would be on the menu coming to the set."

Yesung replied, "I'm usually on a diet when I'm promoting." Kyuhyun then shocked everyone by revealing "Yesung eats dinner less than 5 times a year." Yesung continued, "Well I feel good filming after doing that. I'll think of today as my cheat day."





Some of the comments netizens left after the show include:

"I think everyone after their 30s would understand that. Once you hit 30, you gain weight although you're eating about the same amount as you did in your teens or 20s."

"Wow..I'm shaky after skipping just one meal lol props to you."

"Umm I think he is 'dieting' at the hospital"

"His nose and chin ㅜㅜ so obvious"

