A heartfelt letter to BTS celebrating their 7th debut anniversary gains attention online

On June 13 around 1 AM KST, a BTS fan wrote a heartfelt letter to the group to celebrate their 7th debut anniversary. The young fan revealed he became a fan of BTS on December 5th back in 2015, because he didn't have the after school tutoring that day.

In the post titled "Congratulations to BTS" he wrote, "We know better than anyone else that you guys have been working hard non-stop for the past 7 years. Let's move forward together as always. I love you all. We get to see you guys via various contents but you guys don't get to see us (fans) so I believe this is harder to cope for you guys. I hope you realize many fans are always rooting for you although we can't cheer for you in the same space." He concluded by saying, "Ever since I joined the fandom, BTS was never once fake to their fans and their music. And I am certain they will be as sincere in the future."

The post soon gained attention with more than 20,000 views. Some of the comments include:

"I love BTS. I miss you all. Let's meet each other healthy and well."(posted the gif below)

"I'm from a different fandom but congratulations regardless! I hope BTS goes even bigger this year."

"Congratulations to Armys and BTS!"

