BLACKPINK's Jisoo's family is one of the K-Pop's most attractive families

BLACKPINK's Jisoo isn't the only person with good genes in the family!



On June 12th, a post on a popular online community titled "BLACKPINK Jisoo's family genes" had netizens buzzing. The original post shared multiple pictures of Jisoo's sister who was already known for her gorgeous visuals and a picture of Jisoo's brother.

Netizens are awed over the three siblings' attractiveness, saying:

"Can you believe that her sister is a proud mother of two and her brother is also a father?"

"Wow...What a good looking family."

"I think her family is the most attractive celebrity family that I've seen thus far."

"Her sister looks like actress Han Hyo Joo."

Check out the pictures below. What do you think?