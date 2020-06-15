'Handsome Tigers' star Moon Soo In signs with Cube Entertainment

Model Moon Soo In has signed on as a new artist under Cube Entertainment, the label announced on June 16.

According to the agency, "Model Moon Soo In has become a new family member of Cube Entertainment after signing an exclusive contract with us. After debuting as a model in 2014, Moon Soo In appeared on programs such as XTM's 'Rebound', tvN's 'Buzzer Beater', etc; earlier this year, he appeared on SBS's 'Handsome Tigers' and garnered popularity for his excellent basketball skills."

As stated above, Moon Soo In garnered attention earlier this year for his appearance on SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', where he was a teammate with Cube Entertainment's Yu Seon Ho. Now, it seems like Moon Soo In and Yu Seon Ho will have a chance to work together outside of the basketball court.

