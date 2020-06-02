13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Netizens voice support for BLACKPINK's Lisa after she was scammed by her former manager

Netizens are expressing their support for BLACKPINK's Lisa after reports revealed that she was scammed by her former manager. 

The former YG manager scammed the idol star of approximately 1 billion KRW (~$800,000 USD) by gambling after saying he would use the funds to look for real estate purchase opportunities. News reports say that Lisa is struggling emotionally after experiencing such betrayal. 

Netizens are voicing their support for Lisa and disgust at the fact that YG Entertainment didn't protect her, saying: 

"I feel like emotional trauma would be really big. Stay strong!"

"The company needs to wake up."

"Lisa probably has a lot of Thai fans because she's from Thailand. That manager painted the reputations of Koreans completely black."

"He scammed her because she looks kind and is a foreigner."

"YG should cough up the money."

"What a b******. She's alone in a foreign country and you take advantage of her like that?"

"I hope she gets all her money back."

"YG needs to take responsibility for this." 

"Trash employee at a trash company."


What do you think of this situation? Lisa will be settling the matter privately due to her wishes while YG Entertainment has since issued an apology for the controversy. 

team_rawr194 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

This story is seriously so messed up. They already have so many people around them who try and use them for their fame. The fact that this staff member has been with them from the very beginning and he chose Lisa to exploit because she is a foreigner is sickening.

shakennotstirred341 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

She is seriously too nice. She just wanted her money back, she isn't even pressing charges. If I was her I'd be asking for criminal charges plus compensation.

