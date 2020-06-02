Netizens voice support for BLACKPINK's Lisa after she was scammed by her former manager

Netizens are expressing their support for BLACKPINK's Lisa after reports revealed that she was scammed by her former manager.

The former YG manager scammed the idol star of approximately 1 billion KRW (~$800,000 USD) by gambling after saying he would use the funds to look for real estate purchase opportunities. News reports say that Lisa is struggling emotionally after experiencing such betrayal.

Netizens are voicing their support for Lisa and disgust at the fact that YG Entertainment didn't protect her, saying:



"I feel like emotional trauma would be really big. Stay strong!"

"The company needs to wake up."

"Lisa probably has a lot of Thai fans because she's from Thailand. That manager painted the reputations of Koreans completely black."

"He scammed her because she looks kind and is a foreigner."



"YG should cough up the money."

"What a b******. She's alone in a foreign country and you take advantage of her like that?"

"I hope she gets all her money back."



"YG needs to take responsibility for this."

"Trash employee at a trash company."







What do you think of this situation? Lisa will be settling the matter privately due to her wishes while YG Entertainment has since issued an apology for the controversy.