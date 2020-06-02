20

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Gong Seung Yeon lovingly teases her sister TWICE's Jungyeon on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Actress Gong Seung Yeon displayed her sisterly love for TWICE's Jungyeon through an affectionately teasing Instagram story. 

The actress shared a photo from her younger sister's Allure photoshoot on her Instagram story with the caption: "Wow... who is this?" 

The group appeared on the radio show 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time' where Jungyeon amusingly stated: "I sent a good my photo from the shoot to my sister and she replies telling me to stop lying. She said this is a fraud, saying that this isn't me and to stop playing jokes." 

Meanwhile, TWICE is in the midst of their latest promotion cycle through their latest album 'More & More'

  1. Gong Seung Yeon
  2. Jungyeon
0 2,967 Share 87% Upvoted
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
7 hours ago   1   1,477

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND