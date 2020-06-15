NCT Dream to greet fans with new installment of 'NCT Life' this summer

Get ready CTzens, because a new season of 'NCT Life' is coming your way this summer!

This time, the boys of NCT Dream will be returning with their first 'NCT Life' season in 3 years! The brand new installment of 'NCT Life: DREAM in Wonderland' premieres this July 6 at 6 PM KST via the seezn app. The members are headed out for a healing vacation together, filled with nature, activities, and delicious food.

You can check out the Dreamies' first poster of 'NCT Life: DREAM in Wonderland' with Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, and Chenle riding their very own dinosaurs, below!

