Nature to edit provocative scenes from their comeback MV after Mnet deems it inappropriate for broadcast

On June 16, various media outlets reported that Mnet has deemed the MV for girl group Nature's comeback title track "Girls" as inappropriate for TV broadcasts, to the select scenes which contain provocative content.

Previously after unveiling the first and second MV teasers for their comeback title track, Nature garnered attention for the dark, suspenseful mood and imagery, reminiscent of a horror storyline. Some of the scenes which appeared in the MV teasers have since been deemed unfit for broadcasting on stations like Mnet.





Shortly after the above media reports, Nature's label n.CH Entertainment responded with an official statement, relaying, "It's true that Nature's 'Girls' MV was deemed inappropriate for broadcast. We have resubmitted the MV after editing the problematic scenes, and the new footage is currently under evaluation."

Nature will be making a comeback with 'Nature World: Code M' this June 17. Will you be watching their new MV?