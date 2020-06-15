BLACKPINK say 'How You Like That' in charismatic comeback title track posters

BLACKPINK have dropped an official set of title posters for their pre-release single, "How You Like That"!



In their individual title posters, each of the BLACKPINK members reveal their full, upgraded visuals for the first time ahead of their comeback, blowing fans away with their new hair colors. Lisa boasts a bold, burgundy red color, while Rosé glitters in an enchanting ash blue. Jisoo brings out a natural side to her beauty in jet black, and last but not least, Jennie confidently rocks a mixture of ash blonde and black.



BLACKPINK's comeback pre-release title track "How You Like That" drops this June 26 at 6 PM KST. Afterward, the girls will be continuing their promotions throughout summer with a second single in July, then the release of a full album in September.



