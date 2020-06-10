NCT Dream, Suho, GOT7, IU & more certified platinum this month by Gaon chart

On June 11, Gaon chart revealed its newest additions to its certification system for the month of June in the album sales and streaming categories.

First, in album sales, NCT Dream's 4th mini album 'Reload' was certified double platinum, meaning the album has surpassed 500,000 copies in sales, approximately 6-weeks after its initial release. Also in the album sales category, EXO's Suho and GOT7 received platinum certifications each, meaning they surpassed 250,000 copies in sales as of June 10. Suho received the platinum certification for his 1st solo mini album 'Self Portrait', and GOT7 received the certification for their 11th mini album, 'Dye'.

Next, in the streaming category, singer/song-writer Paul Kim received the honor of being certified triple platinum for his drama OST, "Every Day, Every Moment". In addition, his 2018 single "Me After You" was certified double platinum this month. Songs are certified platinum in Gaon's system when they surpass 100 million streams.

Finally, the following songs were newly certified double platinum this month, meaning they've surpassed 200 million streams as of June 10 - Lauv's "Paris In The Rain", MC The MAX's "One Day Only", Bolbbalgan4's "Bom", Gummy's "Remember Me", Noel's "Late Night", IU's "Blueming", and Changmo's "Meteor".

Congratulations to all!