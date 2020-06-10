TWICE cutely nails TikTok dance moves for Cosmopolitan

TWICE's promotions for their latest comeback 'MORE & MORE' has reached another level as they begin focusing on Western markets.

The group appeared on Cosmopolitan's Youtube channel where they participated in a TikTok dance challenge. The members had one minute to learn a TikTok dance and then perform it. Needless to say, the skilled performers crushed the challenge with ease. Now that the girls are represented by Republic Records, fans are excited to see them appear on more American media outlets to show their spunky personalities.

Check out the full video below. Who performed the challenge the best?