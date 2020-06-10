Check out the loaded tracklist for Jo Seung Youn (WOODZ)'s comeback mini album 'Equal'

Solo artist WOODZ, also known as UNIQ member and former X1 member Jo Seung Youn, has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming 1st mini album 'Equal'!

According to the tracklist below, WOODZ's comeback mini album is set to contain a total of 7 brand new tracks including "Lift Up", "Accident", title track "Blue", "Noid", "Waikiki" feat. Colde, "Buck" feat. Punchnello, and "Phantasmagoria". WOODZ participated in composing and writing all 7 tracks on the album.

Stay tuned for WOODZ's first solo artist comeback in a year and 6 months, when 'Equal' drops on June 29 at 6 PM KST!