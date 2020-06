Actor Kim Soo Hyun surprised fans with a slew of new photos on his Instagram account.

He uploaded a series of aesthetic Polaroid photos, showing off his handsome looks on June 22nd. The popular actor has made his return to the small screen for the first time in five years on June 20th through tvN's 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'. Fans are looking forward to seeing more of him through his upcoming works.