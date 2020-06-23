Fun facts about YG Entertainment's boy group TREASURE in anticipation of their debut

There’s exciting news for YG Entertainment fans coming in July: highly anticipated boy group TREASURE will finally be making their debut. The group, which was formed in early 2019 through a survival program is the next YG boy group to debut since iKON. Check out some facts about the group below!

1. The group was formed from YG Entertainment’s survival show ‘YG Treasure Box,’ in which a total of 29 trainees competed.

2. The group has two leaders, Choi Hyunsuk and Park Jihoon.

3. Originally, one group consisting of 6 members was chosen to debut as TREASURE: Haruto, Bang Yedam, So Junghwan, Kim Junkyu, Park Jeongwoo, and Yoon Jaehyuk. YG later added a second group called MAGNUM consisting of the following members: Ha Yoon Bin (no longer under YG Entertainment), Mashiho, Kim Doyoung, Yoshinori, Park Jihoon, and Asahi. The two units have now been combined into a single group, TREASURE.

4. TREASURE’s Hyunsuk and Junkyu competed on ‘MIXNINE.’

5. TREASURE’s Jaehyuk is called the king of casting because he has been approached my multiple entertainment agencies including SM, JYP, CUBE, Woollim, Pledis, and Yuehua.

6. TREASURE’s Yedam competed on the second season of ‘K-Pop Star.’ He finished in second place, just behind his label mates Akdong Musician.

7. Even before competing on ‘YG Treasure Box,’ TREASURE’s Junghwan and Jungwoo knew each other, as they’re both from Iksan and were both students at IB Music Academy.

8. TREASURE’s Yedam made his solo debut with ‘WAYO’ on June 5.