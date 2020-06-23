16

Ham So Won rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on 'Flavor of Wife'

Ham So Won was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on 'Flavor of Wife'

During the June 23 episode of the show, Ham So Won was seen eating at a street food stall with her husband, Jin Hua, and mother-in-law. 

While eating, Ham So Won suddenly sensed that something was wrong with her body and started gagging as she tried to avoid vomiting. The staff immediately sensed that something was wrong, and when she started getting paler and sweating, Jin Hua asked the staff to call an ambulance. 

Luckily, Ham So Won was able to get treatment at the hospital. The studio explained afterward that Ham So Won's ill health was probably caused by eating too many cold foods. Ham So Won is sensitive to the cold and even wears stockings in summer. 

bangchansteponme270 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

poor baby

unnie please take care of yourself

good job jin hua

0

Ohboy6911,067 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

And they called an ambulance for that? Instead of driving her to the hospital themselves? I hope no one else needed help at the same time (and that's coming from someone who's been recently hospitalized, I dragged my sorry ass to the hospital because I knew I wasn't dying).

