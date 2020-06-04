39

Kim Hyun Bin of 'Produce x 101' signs with WM Entertainment

Kim Hyun Bin of 'Produce x 101' has signed on with WM Entertainment.

On June 4, the label revealed Kim Hyun Bin had signed an exclusive contract as a trainee, and behind-the-scenes photos of the 'Produce x 101' contestant were released on Instagram. He was previously signed with Source Music, which houses GFriend.

WM Entertainment is currently home to B1A4Oh My Girl, and ONF.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Hyun Bin!

Dino_Saur515 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

YES YES YES. wm lets their artists have a lot of creative freedom, and someone with his level of talent will benefit greatly from that

auraxis174 pts 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

I'm happy that he didn't completely settle on just studying. Don't get me wrong, education is important, but he's just such a good trainee that it would've been a waste. I'm certainly excited for his debut.

