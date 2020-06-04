Kim Hyun Bin of 'Produce x 101' signs with WM Entertainment

Kim Hyun Bin of 'Produce x 101' has signed on with WM Entertainment.



On June 4, the label revealed Kim Hyun Bin had signed an exclusive contract as a trainee, and behind-the-scenes photos of the 'Produce x 101' contestant were released on Instagram. He was previously signed with Source Music, which houses GFriend.



WM Entertainment is currently home to B1A4, Oh My Girl, and ONF.



