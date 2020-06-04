13

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Kang Daniel and manager to feature on 'Omniscient Interfering View'

Kang Daniel and his manager are featuring on 'Omniscient Interfering View'.

On June 4, reports revealed the two would be appearing on this week's episode of the MBC reality show. Kang Daniel's manager shared an interesting tidbit about the idol star during filming, saying, "Kang Daniel laughs whenever he sees me." The manager continued to explain he didn't think he was funny and wasn't sure why the former Wanna One member kept laughing.

Other staff members on set were also curious why Kang Daniel would burst into laughter whenever his manager spoke. It's also said there's a special reason for their close friendship, which will be revealed on the show.

This episode of 'Omiscient Interfering View' airs on June 6 at 10:55PM KST. 

Lxcaox817256 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Cant wait - smiling & laughing Niel will provide much healing during this unusual time!
Kang Daniel x Manager, fighting!!

1

efem2,425 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Here is the preview. It looks so fun. I'm excited to see more of Daniel's relationship with his manager. We've only seen small glimpses of him before but he seems like the complete opposite of Daniel's personality so their interactions have been funny

