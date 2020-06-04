Lucas loses his wings in WayV's 'Awaken the World' teaser video & images

Lucas is featured in the latest teaser video for WayV's 'Awaken the World'.
In the teaser, Lucas loses his wings and stares up as he wonders how he'll fly. NCT's Chinese subunit WayV are making a comeback with their first full-length album 'Awaken the World' on June 9 KST.
Check out Lucas' teaser video above and images below!
