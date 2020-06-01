5

TWICE makes highly-anticipated return with tropical MV for 'More N More'

The ladies of TWICE are officially back!

On June 1 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled the music video for their latest single "More N More," the title track off their 9th mini album of the same name. The single is the group's very first comeback as nine members since Mina took a break last year for health reasons.

Meanwhile, TWICE will be meeting up with fans on Spotify as part of an official listening party at 9:30 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "More N More" above!

KoRnflakes777208 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Sorry, not for me. A+ for visual though/

aleeshaskip89 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

it's definitely a good summer song, but not my style. maybe it will grow on me.

