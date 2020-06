IZ*ONE have unveiled the complete MV for "Secret Story of the Swan"!

The title track from their recently released 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary', "Secret Story of the Swan" is an EDM dance genre, with lyrics depicting the heroines of a fairy tale whose dreams come true thanks to their united power.





Watch the IZ*ONE members dance like swans in their "Secret Story of the Swan" MV above! Have you listened to all 8 tracks from the girls' new album yet?