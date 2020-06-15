Chinese fans send billboard truck to YG headquarters demanding Kang Seung Yoon's solo album

Chinese fans have sent a billboard truck to YG Entertainment's headquarters demanding a solo album release for Kang Seung Yoon.

Fans are expressing their disappointment that Kang Seung Yoon's mini-album has not yet been released. Back in 2013, reports stated that Kang Seung Yoon's six-song mini-album was being prepared with "WILD & YOUNG" being the first release. This promise was made acknowledging Kang Seung Yoon's debut plans in a group, leading to anger from fans who have yet to see the promised album since his debut. He has not released any solo music except a single that was used to promote 'WIN', the reality show he took part in that eventually led to his debut in WINNER.

Many are stating that YG does not have an excuse for their inaction given that Kang Seung Yoon has the talent and composition skills as seen by his work as an idol. Netizens are saying:





"The fans are amazing. Keep track of it since 2013..."

"I hope it comes out in July or August. How many years have they pushed back is solo release."

"You don't even need to edit a video. Just release it."

"YG get to work!"

"That truck company getting all that money from fans is hoping that YG never changes."



"If it was any other label, the album would have been out the minute his face was revealed to the public."

What do you think?

