[Album & MV Review] Momoland – 'Starry Night'

MOMOLAND – 'STARRY NIGHT'

Track List:





1. Starry Night *Title

2. Pinky Love

3. Chiri Chiri

4. Starry Night (ENG Ver.)

5. Starry Night (Instrumental)





Momoland has just dropped their special album 'Starry Night.' It contains different versions of their newest single, an English version, and an instrumental. The rest of the songs are from other albums.

"Starry Night" is their lead single, and it kind of lacks something. I don't enjoy this song all that much. It sounds a lot like something from their first two albums and needs a little more punch.

The English version of "Starry Night" sounds bit different. Yes, they have the same high-pitched vocals, the same tune, the same backing track. But the English version is focused more on the confession, while the original had more nuanced and was better written.

I'm not gonna put it lightly, this release was kind of weak. There wasn't a hit like "Bboom Bboom" or "BAAM" in the bunch. I was hoping for a lot more. It's led to more than one win on awards shows, so keep in my that my opinion is just one of many.

MV REVIEW

The special video was also not very special. I'm not looking for Star Wars here, but I did hope for a little more than what we got.

There's no dancing, precious few special effects, just the band sitting down together on a starry night. Against a green screen, and a repeating starry night scene, with the occasional shooting star.

The band was cute and everything, and mostly back to their original hair colors (or close to it), But the MV was less than stellar. It wasn't terrible, but it could have been a whole lot better. Overall, I was disappointed in their comeback.

Score





MV Relevance...........7

MV Production..........7

MV Concept..............7

MV SCORE: 7.0

Album Production.....7

Album Concept.........7

Tracklisting...............7

ALBUM SCORE: 7.0

OVERALL................7.0