Male comedians impress with their amazing bodybuilding transformation in three months

Gagmen Kim Won Hyo, Kim Ji Ho, Park Sung Kwang, Park Young Jin, and Heo Kyung Hwan showed off their seminude photoshoot after successfully building their bodies on reality show 'Boss In The Mirror'.

On June 14th, the five gagmen showed off the result of three months of training with celebrity trainer Yang Chi Seung. The group called themselves the "forty-five" as all of them are turning 40 this year. The before and after pictures truly show how much sweat they've put into getting healthy and fit. Kim Won Hyo stated that he "did well to start exercising. The age of 40 is an important age in one's life."







Kim Ji Ho particularly impressed with his 25 kilograms (55 pounds) weight loss while Park Young Jin, Park Sung Kwang, and Heo Kyung Hwan lost 7, 6.5, and 14 kilograms (15, 14, and 30 pounds) respectively.