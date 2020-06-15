TREI's Changhyun announces his departure from group

Back on June 15, member Chae Changhyun of 3-member boy group TREI announced his departure from the group, as well as from his agency Banana Culture.

The idol personally delivered the announcement via TREI's official fan cafe, as he wrote, "My heart is heavy for posting news that may be different from what you all were waiting to hear. However, after a discussion with Banana Culture, I've decided to end my contract with the agency. I was so grateful that many people were waiting for me and cheering me on all this time. I was happy to have received so much undeserving love and to have made such great memories."

Meanwhile, TREI made their debut in 2019 with their 1st mini album, 'Born; 本'. The group consisted of Changhyun (above left), Jaejun (above center), and Juntae (above right).



