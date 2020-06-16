Big Hit Entertainment begins casting for BTS drama 'Blue Sky' ahead of filming & production later this year

According to media outlet reports on June 17, Big Hit Entertainment has launched some of the preliminary steps into producing the highly-anticipated drama series centered around the story of BTS, 'Blue Sky'.

On this day, one media outlet reported that 'Blue Sky' has started casting both lead, secondary, and minor characters for 'Blue Sky', also holding key meetings with the drama director and production staff.

'Blue Sky' will be a fictionalized drama inspired by the lives of the BTS members, beginning with their school days and depicting each of the boys' journeys as they form a team, debut, and become musicians. While the overall story will encompass the story of BTS, the characters' names will be changed so that viewers will have to try and guess which characters are actually based off of which BTS members.

Filming for 'Blue Sky' is reportedly expected to begin this September. Auditions for all roles are currently being carried out in complete secrecy. Based on the current schedule, the drama will likely be ready for broadcast some time in early 2021.

In response to various media reports regarding the production stages of 'Blue Sky', the drama's overall production company 'Chorokbaem Media' relayed, "It's true that we are currently carrying out auditions and having director meetings. However, nothing else is confirmed regarding future production plans."

