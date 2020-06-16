2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

NU'EST's Minhyun & Jung Da Bin in talks to work together in a high school web drama

According to media outlet reports on June 17, NU'EST's Minhyun and actress Jung Da Bin may be working together in a new web drama series.

One representative from Pledis Entertainment confirmed, "It's true that Minhyun is currently looking over the script, after receiving the casting offer." Likewise, a representative of Jung Da Bin's label, Huayi Brothers Korea, stated, "It's true that Jung Da Bin has been offered the role." 

The upcoming web drama series is said to be a joint production between KeyEast and popular web drama studio 'Playlist'. The story centers around high schoolers, but specific details including the series' title have not been determined. The project is aiming for premiere some time in September of October. 

Meanwhile, actress Jung Da Bin recently garnered attention for her role in Netflix series 'Extracurricular'. 

