TWICE collaborate with 'Harper's Bazaar' in 10 gorgeous, unique July edition covers

TWICE have partnered up with 'Harper's Bazaar' for a total of 10 unique covers of the magazine's July edition!

For this elegant cover pictorial series, each of the 9 TWICE members are featured on their very own, individual covers, plus a group cover version. The theme of the pictorial is 'Beautiful Galaxy' and accentuates the 9 members of TWICE who shine within a mystical space. The ladies also rock luxurious fashion items from 'Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 'Freefall' collection. 

Check out all 10 lovely covers of TWICE's special 'Harper's Bazaar' July edition!

2

letoaletoa01-11 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Visual queens

1

sushiyong116 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

THEY'RE SO GORGEOUS

