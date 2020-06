MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is back and ready to present her re-invented self via her first solo mini-album 'Maria'.

The charismatic and popular idol stunned with a majestic and vibey teaser video that shows off her elegance and powerful singing voice. It seems like Hwa Sa is ready to show another side of her artistry to fans, who can't wait to see more of her on stage.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Hwa Sa's newest album set to release on June 29.