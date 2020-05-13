3

Posted by germainej

Yoochun announces delivery of controversial photo book 'Someday' has been postponed

Yoochun has announced the delivery of his controversial photo book 'Someday' has been postponed.

On May 13, Yoochun explained on Instagram that the release of his controversial photo book has been delayed. He stated, "I ask for your understanding because the delivery of the photo book, which was scheduled to be delivered in June, has been postponed to July because of the disruption of the overall schedule due to the coronavirus," adding, "I ask for your understanding as the schedule has been postponed."

He apologized, saying, "We'll announce the delivery date and signing schedule later. We'll make sure the delivery will proceed as soon as possible." It's reported the photo book was delayed after the recent spread of COVID-19 from the Itaewon area. 

As previously reported, Yoochun received criticism for his photo book as he announced its release less than a year after his illegal drug use charges and following his alleged retirement. 'Someday' is also under fire for its high price point at $75 USD or 91,000 Won compared to the average price of an idol photo book, which is around 30,000 Won ($24.50 USD).

R_Gal70
52 minutes ago

You really had to report this just so that you could add the word controversial and have another dig at his past and the fact that he is still doing things for his fans didn’t you. Delays due to coronavirus are not news, lots of things are being delayed. This is bullying. Oh and book prices vary depending on content and the size of the print run, you quote average prices.

1

YuliaS
10 minutes ago

these morons are not tired yet?

Do they seriously consider themselves journalists? This is funny. 😅

Media: Scandalous NEWS! Yuchun was spotted in the store - he was buying bread there ...

Netizens: Horror, how dare he did not believe his eyes - he is so disgusting, how did he have the audacity to buy bread in a store? This man has no shame ...

