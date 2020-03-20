Park Yoochun announces new photobook release less than a year after illegal drug use sentence

On March 20, Park Yoochun announced the release of his new photobook, 'Someday' via his official SNS. The star revealed that the photobook contains shots taken from all over the world, as well as letters from Yoochun to fans, and more. Pre-orders open on March 26 and remain open until May 14 via Ticket Bay.

In addition, domestic fans who purchase the upcoming photobook will be placed in a lottery to attend a fan sign event some time in June.





The photobook announcement comes less than a year after Yoochun was sentenced to a 2-year period of house arrest back in July of last year, on charges of illegal drug use. While undergoing police investigations regarding his drug use, Yoochun previously told the press, "If the investigation proves that I am guilty of using illegal drugs, I will retire from the entertainment industry."







