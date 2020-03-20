Yoochun's reps deny he's making comeback after photo book announcement

Yoochun's reps have denied once again that he's planning on making a comeback to the entertainment industry.



On March 20, Park Yoochun announced the upcoming release of his photo book 'Someday' on social media, and fans have been wondering whether the news means he's ending his hiatus following his illegal drug use. However, one of his reps stated, "The release of the photo book is exactly what was posted on social media. It's right to hold a fan signing event among those who buy photo books."



When asked if he would resume his entertainment career, the rep responded, "He's only releasing a photo book. There is nothing to say in terms of specific plans. We just hope that you don't look at this in a bad light."



