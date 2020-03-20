1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Yoochun's reps deny he's making comeback after photo book announcement

AKP STAFF

Yoochun's reps have denied once again that he's planning on making a comeback to the entertainment industry.

On March 20, Park Yoochun announced the upcoming release of his photo book 'Someday' on social media, and fans have been wondering whether the news means he's ending his hiatus following his illegal drug use. However, one of his reps stated, "The release of the photo book is exactly what was posted on social media. It's right to hold a fan signing event among those who buy photo books."

When asked if he would resume his entertainment career, the rep responded, "He's only releasing a photo book. There is nothing to say in terms of specific plans. We just hope that you don't look at this in a bad light." 

  1. Yoochun
3 363 Share 50% Upvoted

0

red_beryl4,020 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Stop attacking him for the photobook, toilet oppa is only making sure everyone has enough toilet paper

Share

0

megumishimizuu642 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Uppp unless his posing next to toilets. This would be a epic photo book.😭😭😭😃😷

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND