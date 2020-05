VIXX's Ken will be bidding fans goodbye for a short while as he enlists for his mandatory military service, later this summer.

On May 12, Jellyfish Entertainment told media outlets, "VIXX's Ken is planning to enlist this July. However, the exact date of his enlistment has yet to be determined, so please understand."

Meanwhile, VIXX's Ken will be releasing his solo debut album 'Greeting' this coming May 20, as a brief message of farewell to his fans.