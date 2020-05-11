Kim Woo Seok reveals alluring W version teaser photo for his solo debut album

UP10TION member and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has revealed his next alluring teaser photo for his solo debut album, '1st Desire - Greed'!

The W version of Kim Woo Seok's ongoing first concept photo series brings out a warmer side to the idol, as he sports a soft blush look with a pink lip color. Kim Woo Seok's first set of debut concept photos will wrap up with his S version photo, coming up later at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok's '1st Desire - Greed' is set for release this May 25 at 6 PM KST.

