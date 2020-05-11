2

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Siwan, & more complete a star-studded cast for blockbuster film 'State of Emergency'

AKP STAFF

Director Han Jae Rim's upcoming blockbuster disaster film 'State of Emergency' has completed its majorly star-studded cast, featuring Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Nam Gil, Siwan, Kim So Jin, Park Hae Joon, and more!

The next highly-anticipated work by director Han Jae Rim of 'The Face Reader' (2013), 'The King' (2017), and more, 'State of Emergency' tells the story of an in-air flight caught up in an unbelievable natural disaster, as the plane and its pilot declare an emergency landing. 

First, 'Parasite' actor Song Kang Ho takes on the role of a detective chasing after the Korean in-air flight and its passengers in the midst of the unexpected natural disaster. Actor Lee Byung Hun joins in as the role of a father with a severe fear of heights, on board the flight with his young daughter. Actress Jeon Do Yeon has been cast as a charismatic airline director, while Kim Nam Gil is slated to work with Jeon Do Yeon as the flight pilot. Finally, Siwan plays the role of a young solo passenger on board. 

'State of Emergency is set to begin filming this May, ahead of its premiere some time later in 2021. 

  1. Jeon Do Yeon
  2. Kim Nam Gil
  3. Lee Byung Hun
  4. Song Kang Ho
  5. Siwan
1 432 Share 50% Upvoted

0

jack-bean109 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I see Lee Byung Hun and suddenly I notice how quickly that tax evasion scandal went away.

Share
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
4 hours ago   16   11,513
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
4 hours ago   16   11,513
Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms enlistment date in June
21 hours ago   11   2,610

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND