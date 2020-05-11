Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Siwan, & more complete a star-studded cast for blockbuster film 'State of Emergency'

Director Han Jae Rim's upcoming blockbuster disaster film 'State of Emergency' has completed its majorly star-studded cast, featuring Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Nam Gil, Siwan, Kim So Jin, Park Hae Joon, and more!

The next highly-anticipated work by director Han Jae Rim of 'The Face Reader' (2013), 'The King' (2017), and more, 'State of Emergency' tells the story of an in-air flight caught up in an unbelievable natural disaster, as the plane and its pilot declare an emergency landing.

First, 'Parasite' actor Song Kang Ho takes on the role of a detective chasing after the Korean in-air flight and its passengers in the midst of the unexpected natural disaster. Actor Lee Byung Hun joins in as the role of a father with a severe fear of heights, on board the flight with his young daughter. Actress Jeon Do Yeon has been cast as a charismatic airline director, while Kim Nam Gil is slated to work with Jeon Do Yeon as the flight pilot. Finally, Siwan plays the role of a young solo passenger on board.

'State of Emergency is set to begin filming this May, ahead of its premiere some time later in 2021.

