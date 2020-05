TWICE have wrapped up their first round of individual comeback teaser images, for their 9th mini album 'More & More'!

The last member up from the group is Jungyeon, boasting flawless skin and visuals in her chic neutral blonde hair color. Fans will have to wait just a little over a week until TWICE return with their 9th mini album 'More & More', and their title track of the same name on June 1 at 6 PM KST.

Are you looking forward to TWICE's comeback?