Rookie boy group AB6IX have suited up in their third set of comeback teaser photos, for the release of their 2nd mini album 'Vivid'!

In this third set of concept photos, the AB6IX members don on fashionable suit styles in tones of blue and gray, captivating fans with a classy, mature side. Meanwhile, AB6IX's return with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' is set for this June 8 at 6 PM KST.

Have you been keeping up with AB6IX's comeback teasers so far?