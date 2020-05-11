'The World Of The Married' actor Jeon Jin Seo's agency apologizes for his cursing controversy

Another 'The World of the Married' actor is under controversy after photos of 'The World of the Married' actor Jung Jun Won underage drinking and smoking with friends spread online.



Teen actor Jeon Jin Seo was recently enveloped with criticism due to a social media post showing him and his friends cursing in their conversations. The teen actor is currently starring in 'The World Of The Married' as character Lee Tae Oh. His agency apologized on his behalf.

T1 Entertainment released a statement on May 11th that reads as follows:

"Hello. This is T1 Entertainment. Firstly, we would like to thank everyone for the continued interest and support of Jeon Jin Seo who is currently appearing in 'The World Of The Married'.





We would like to sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused by Jeon Jin Seo's past SNS posting, which showed a conversation he had with a friend using unsuitable language. The post was uploaded last year before he enrolled in middle school after receiving a dating ban from his parents. He also included a picture in the post with statements such as 'I have a girlfriend' and 'I don't date' written on them. The picture was only from a popular post that he shared after receiving it amongst his friends, and does not have any deep implications. He was unaware that people would take it that way. He had no malicious intent, and the actor himself is sincerely reflecting upon his indiscreet actions and the discomfort he has caused to many.





Furthermore, his parents, as well as his label, have guided him sufficiently so that SNS account has been erased. He is still growing, so we are acknowledging our shortcomings in guiding his values and we will work with his parents in order to guide him towards proper morals. We will try not to have something like this happen again. We earnestly ask that you do not misinterpret the inexperienced actor in a malicious way. Lastly, we apologize to the staff of 'The World Of The Married' for causing criticism. Again, we would like to thank you for the interest and support towards Jeon Jin Seo, and we will repay you with his growth as an actor with the right attitude.





Thank you."

