7

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Photos of 'The World of the Married' actor Jung Jun Won underage drinking and smoking with friends spread online

AKP STAFF

Jung Jun Won, the actor whom plays Cha Hae Gang on JTBC drama 'The World of the Married,' is trending on Korean portal sites due to controversial images of him being spread online.

These photos were revealed by an anonymous source through an online community on May 10 KST. In one of these photos, the actor is seen with his friends at a restaurant, posing for the camera surrounded by several bottles of soju and beer. In another, he is posing with friends outside while smoking a cigarette, while in the final photo, he shares a close-up of an e-cigarette.

While these images have since been taken down from the online community where it was originally shared, they have since been spread through various social media platforms.

As Jung Jun Won was born in 2004 and is only 16-years-old, the images imply that he is both drinking and smoking underage. The actor's agency has yet to release a statement regarding the photos in question.


Meanwhile, Jung Jun Won made his debut at eight years old through the film 'Face Maker.' He has since appeared in other television dramas and films, including 'Jugglers,' 'My Father is Strange,' 'The Mimic,' 'Chronicles of Evil,' and 'The Attorney.'



.

  1. misc.
  2. JUNG JUN WON
  3. THE WORLD OF THE MARRIED
8 12,859 Share 88% Upvoted

1

oopsiedaisy-13 pts 14 minutes ago 1
14 minutes ago

This is korea, not the west lol. If you're a celeb you have the responsibility of being a role model.

Share

1 more reply

0

guest_baby-1,408 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago
inb4 people comment "it's his body.. he can do what he wants". stupidest comment ever. probably minors who smoke and drink as well. its not just that he does it... he's acting stupid about it with these photos.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Min Ho, Lee Seung Gi, Park Bo Gum, Park Hae Jin, Park Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seo Kang Jun, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki
Top 20 Most Handsome Korean actors of 2020
24 hours ago   22   6,514
misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
14 hours ago   43   26,218

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND