D-Crunch revealed teaser images for members OV, Minhyuk, and Hyunwook ahead of their upcoming album 'Pierrot'.

The newest images show the members bringing out their mature and charismatic sides while posing for the camera. The red accents in the outfits, as well as the mysterious collaged images included in some of the photos, raises more curiosity regarding this rookie group's comeback.

'Pierrot' will be released on May 22.