Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jo Jung Suk, IU ft. Suga, and Oh My Girl top Instiz chart for the second week of May 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of May (May 4 - May 10) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 20,496 Points



2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 20,037 Points



3. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 17,598 Points



4. Taeyeon - "Happy" - 13,579 Points



5. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 9,968 Points



6. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,813 Points



7. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 8,644 Points



8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,135 Points



9. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 6,641 Points



10. Zico - "Any Song" - 6,345 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

