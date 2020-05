The Boyz have released a teaser image for an 'IDENTITY FILM' titled 'GENERATION Z'.

The group's Twitter account released a mysterious teaser image showing the words written across a sky background in retro-inspired lettering. Fans are filled with anticipation as they wonder as to what this latest teaser image could mean. Regardless, it is clear that everyone is excited to see a new concept from this group!

Stay tuned for the release of 'GENERATION Z' on May 13th.